Elephant playground slides fan nostalgia for Taiwanese

This photo taken on September 10, 2024 shows students playing on an elephant slide at an elementary school in New Taipei City. – AFP

In playgrounds across Taiwan a jumbo surprise awaits children in the form of colourful elephant slides, evoking nostalgia for older Taiwanese who say the structures used to be ubiquitous across the island.

Affectionately known as "Grandpa Elephant", the slides are primarily made of terrazzo or concrete, and were once a regular schoolyard feature during the 60s and 70s.

But their sightings have dwindled since the island tightened playground safety regulations, with some slides removed, while others are off-limits to children.

"The elephant slide is like a friend who grew up with us," said Yu Chiu-ling, 58, who has been documenting the remaining structures since 2010.

Yu, a writer, said the idea for the project was ignited by a visit to her old primary school in western Lukang township where the sight of the elephant slide sparked intense nostalgia in her.

"Many things had changed except the elephant. It's still round and chubby, and it hasn't aged, it's well-preserved," Yu told AFP.

"It was quite emotional to see it again, it felt like it had been waiting for me."

Yu thought others her age would have similar feelings so she began visiting schools across Taiwan to record the remaining elephant slides, sharing photos, stories and their locations on a Facebook page.

"The elephant slide is a memory shared across generations of Taiwanese, who find resonance in it," she said.

Her Facebook group "Find our Elephant Friends (slides)" has become a gathering place for those with fond memories of their childhood slides, with members sharing locations and stories of the ones they re-discovered.

Some of the slides have colourful tiles, others fantastical scenes painted on them, and there are a few rare ones that resemble a real elephant -- though all feature a wide trunk that doubles as a slide for children.

The origin of the elephant slide remains unclear. Most believe it was chosen as a playground staple because an elephant trunk was ideal for children to glide down.

Some have suggested it was inspired by Taiwan's beloved pachyderm Lin Wang, an Asian elephant born in 1917.