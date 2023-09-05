Earthquake rattles southern Taiwan, no immediate damage reports

After the vote, UAE diplomat expressed deep disappointment: "What is the message we are sending Palestinians if we cannot unite behind a call to halt the relentless bombardment of Gaza?”
A magnitude 5.5 earthquake struck a largely rural part of southern Taiwan on Tuesday, the island's weather bureau said, with no immediate reports of damage.
The epicentre of the earthquake was Hsingang village in Chiayi county with a depth of 8.5 km (5.3 miles), the weather bureau said.
The quake was not felt in the capital Taipei.
Taiwan lies near the junction of two tectonic plates and is prone to earthquakes.
