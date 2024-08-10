E-Paper

Earthquake of magnitude 6.8 strikes off northern Japan

Researchers have earlier urged authorities to prepare for a devastating 'mega-earthquake'

By WAM

Photo: WAM
Photo: WAM

Published: Sat 10 Aug 2024, 12:26 PM

Last updated: Sat 10 Aug 2024, 12:27 PM

A 6.8-magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Hokkaido in northern Japan on Saturday, but no tsunami warning was issued, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.

Japanese researchers urged authorities yesterday to prepare for a devastating "mega-earthquake" following a 7.1-magnitude quake on Thursday that left eight people injured in the south of the country.


Meanwhile, Japanese authorities today urged citizens not to rush to stockpile everyday goods amid growing concerns about a potential super-earthquake.

