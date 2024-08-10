Earthquake of magnitude 6.8 strikes off northern Japan

The 10-month-old war has left the Gaza Strip with no clean running water, a shortage of aid and medicine and raw sewage everywhere, giving rise to skin diseases and other afflictions
A 6.8-magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Hokkaido in northern Japan on Saturday, but no tsunami warning was issued, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.
Japanese researchers urged authorities yesterday to prepare for a devastating "mega-earthquake" following a 7.1-magnitude quake on Thursday that left eight people injured in the south of the country.
Meanwhile, Japanese authorities today urged citizens not to rush to stockpile everyday goods amid growing concerns about a potential super-earthquake.
ALSO READ:
The 10-month-old war has left the Gaza Strip with no clean running water, a shortage of aid and medicine and raw sewage everywhere, giving rise to skin diseases and other afflictions
Low on the ground and therefore difficult to detect, the robot dogs can use thermal imaging to inspect enemy trenches or the inside of buildings in combat zones
It is not clear how the order for employees to offer prayers during non-work hours would be policed
Suspicions have arisen on two or three farms in the Nord and three or four in the Aisne, says president of the regional farming union
The latest approval was based on a late-stage trial where Fabhalta showed a 43.8 per cent reduction in proteinuria when compared to placebo
The Ukrainian president makes no direct reference to the situation in a Russian region where Moscow says Kyiv has launched a cross-border assault
The carrier, owned by IAG, says it will continue flying daily to Shanghai and Hong Kong
The youth-led nationwide protests began peacefully in June before turning violent, and more than 50 people have been killed