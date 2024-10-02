E-Paper

Earthquake of magnitude 6.1 hits Philippines

It struck Catanduanes province and there were no immediate reports of casualties or damage

By WAM

Published: Wed 2 Oct 2024, 10:57 AM

Last updated: Wed 2 Oct 2024, 10:58 AM

A 6.1-magnitude earthquake struck Catanduanes province in the eastern Philippines on Tuesday.

The epicentre of the quake was located 81 kilometres (51 miles) from Bagamanoc City in the province, at a depth of 350 kilometres (215 miles), the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said.


Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage from the quake.

