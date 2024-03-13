UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Earthquake of magnitude 5.3 jolts Afghanistan

The tremors were felt at 7.54pm UAE time, at a depth of 146km

By ANI

  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

Embracing the bright side: A guide on how to cultivate optimism

The power of solitude: Why you should go on a solo trip

How to get your kids to read: Essential tips for parents
Image used for illustrative purpose. Photo: File
Image used for illustrative purpose. Photo: File

Published: Wed 13 Mar 2024, 8:59 PM

An earthquake of magnitude 5.3 on the Richter scale jolted Afghanistan on Wednesday, India's National Centre for Seismology reported.

The tremors were felt at 7.54pm UAE time, at a depth of 146km.

In a post on X, the NCS wrote: "Earthquake of Magnitude:5.3, Occurred on 13-03-2024, 20:54:10 IST, Lat: 36.28 & Long: 70.25, Depth: 146 Km, Region: Afghanistan"

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

No reports of material damage or casualties have surfaced yet.

Further details are awaited.

ALSO READ:


More news from World