Earthquake of magnitude 5.3 hits Tokyo after Japan issues megaquake advisory

The carrier, owned by IAG, says it will continue flying daily to Shanghai and Hong Kong
A magnitude-5.3 earthquake hit Tokyo and surrounding areas on Friday evening, the Japan Meteorological Agency said, a day after the government issued a advisory about the risk of a huge earthquake on the country's Pacific coast.
The government issued an emergency warning of a strong tremor for the capital city and Kanagawa, Saitama, Yamanashi and Shizuoka prefecture, without a tsunami alert.
The quake shook buildings in Tokyo following the warning. Tokyo Metro briefly stopped at least one of its train lines but the service was quickly resumed.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
Damage to the hardest-hit areas, such as the western part of Kanagawa prefecture, was not immediately clear.
ALSO READ:
The carrier, owned by IAG, says it will continue flying daily to Shanghai and Hong Kong
The youth-led nationwide protests began peacefully in June before turning violent, and more than 50 people have been killed
Amnesty International says security forces killed at least 21 demonstrators in a crackdown on a week of protests over government policies and soaring living costs
Major UK broker Howden says it received three times as many UK home flood claims since September 2023 than in the previous year
Lymphir is expected to launch within the next five months and is approved for certain adult patients with relapsed cutaneous T-cell lymphoma, a group of rare blood cancers that affects the skin
Copernicus attributes the high temperatures largely to greenhouse gas emissions from fossil fuel-based industries
The emerging AI giants are facing a wave of lawsuits over using Internet content to build systems that create content on simple prompts
One taxi driver describes 'racist' attack; many say the riots don't represent Liverpool; other ethnic minorities say they are worried too