Earthquake of magnitude 5.3 hits Taiwan, no immediate reports of damage

Published: Sat 21 Sep 2024, 3:50 PM

A 5.3 magnitude earthquake struck Taiwan's sparsely populated east coast county of Hualien on Saturday, the island's weather administration said, with no immediate reports of damage.

The quake shook buildings in the capital, Taipei. It had a depth of 17 km (10.6 miles), the weather administration said.

Taiwan lies near the junction of two tectonic plates and is prone to earthquakes.

