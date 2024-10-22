Earthquake of magnitude 5.1 hits Maluku province in Indonesia

Image used for illustrative purpose. Photo: File

An earthquake, measuring 5.1 on the Richter scale, struck Indonesia's Maluku province on Tuesday.

The US Geological Survey said the epicentre of the quake was 249km from the Tanimbar Islands in the province, at a depth of 10km.

No reports of casualties or damage have been reported so far.

A 5.8-magnitude earthquake had struck Labuha city in Maluku province on Monday, without any casualties or damage.