Earthquake of magnitude 4.3 jolts Tibet

Published: Sat 20 Apr 2024, 2:50 PM Last updated: Sat 20 Apr 2024, 2:51 PM

An earthquake of magnitude 4.3 on the Richter Scale struck Tibet's Xizang on Saturday, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) reported.

The quake occurred on Saturday at 5.45am GST at a depth of 160km.

No reports of material damage have surfaced yet. Further details are awaited.

Last week, on April 13, an earthquake of magnitude 5.5 had struck Tibet, according to the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ).

