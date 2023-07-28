Earthquake of magnitude 4.2 strikes Afghanistan

No reports of casualties or material damage are known yet

By ANI Published: Fri 28 Jul 2023, 6:07 PM

An earthquake of magnitude 4.2 jolted Afghanistan on Friday, the National Centre for Seismology reported.

It took place at 4.30pm UAE Time, at a depth of 71.38km.

According to NCS, the epicentre of the quake was found at Latitude: 36.50 and Longitude: 71.38, respectively.

Earthquake of Magnitude:4.2, Occurred on 28-07-2023, 18:09:49 IST, Lat: 36.51 & Long: 71.38, Depth: 200 Km, Location: Afghanistan," the NCS tweeted.

Earlier on July 23, another earthquake of 4.6 magnitude had hit Afghanistan.

On July 18, an earthquake of 4.2 magnitude jolted 79 kilometres Southeast of Afghanistan's Fayzabad.

