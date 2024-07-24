Dubai: Emirates flight to Taipei delayed as Taiwan braces for typhoon

Some scientists have suggested 2024 could outrank 2023 as the hottest year since records began
An Emirates flight from Dubai to Taipei has been delayed by 18 hours due to 'operational reasons,' Emirates have confirmed. The EK366 flight was scheduled to take off from Dubai International Airport (DXB) at 3.40am, and is now estimated to depart at 9.40pm.
Passengers should contact the airline at least 6 hours prior to the departure time, Emirates confirmed.
An incoming flight EK162 to Dubai has been delayed, arriving at 5.08am, hours later than the scheduled 12.50am. According to Emirates website, this may be affecting the EK366 departure timings.
It is advisable that passengers must always confirm flight timings with the carrier or travel agents, for any changes or updates.
Here is a screenshot of the expected delay on the Dubai-Taipei route:
201 international flights and almost all domestic flights have been cancelled as Taiwan braces for Typhoon Gaemi, according to the transport ministry.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
Gaemi, the first typhoon of the season to affect Taiwan, is expected to make landfall on the northeast coast early evening on Wednesday, according to the island's Central Weather Administration.
Work and school are suspended across Taiwan, and all rail operations will stop from midday, but the high speed rail services connecting northern and southern Taiwan will continue to operate, the transport ministry said.
More than 2,000 people have been evacuated from sparsely populated mountain areas, the government said, which are at high risk of landslides from the "extremely torrential rain."
Taiwan's defence ministry said it was ready to assist with disaster relief and had put 29,000 soldiers on stand-by.
The typhoon has also brought heavy rain to Philippines, with classes at all academic levels and work at most government offices halted, while stock and foreign exchange trading were suspended.
According to Manila's airport authority, 13 flights were cancelled on Wednesday. The Philippine coastguard said 354 passengers and 31 vessels were stranded in ports.
(With inputs from Reuters)
pooja@khaleejtimes.com
ALSO READ:
Some scientists have suggested 2024 could outrank 2023 as the hottest year since records began
One in 20 adults in England and Wales, or 2.3 million people, will be perpetrators of crimes against women and girls annually: Study
An unofficial survey of delegates shows Harris with more than 2,500 delegates, well over the 1,976 needed to win a vote in the coming weeks
The Palestinian Olympic Committee on Monday joined calls for Israel to be excluded from the Games
Potential challengers instead line up behind the vice-president; Republicans hint at legal challenge to Democrats' switch
The mother of the killer had been in the nursing home for 10 years, says minister Piletic
Russian-American journalist has been held since October 18 when she was arrested while visiting family in her native Russian region of Tatarstan
The assassination attempt on Trump is the most significant operational failure at the Secret Service in decades, says Cheatle