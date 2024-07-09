Disney to add new ship in Tokyo to expanding cruise business

There are an unknown number of people trapped under the rubble of the Okhmatdyt Children's Hospital, according to Ukraine President Zelensky
Walt Disney unveiled plans on Tuesday to launch a new cruise ship that will set sail from Tokyo starting in 2028, adding a ninth vessel to the brand's growing fleet.
The new ship, to be modelled after the Wish that is the largest vessel in the group, is a partnership with Oriental Land Company (OLC), the operator of Tokyo Disneyland. It is part of a 10-year, $60 billion expansion of Disney's theme parks and cruise business.
Disney currently has five cruise ships in operation. In addition to the Tokyo-based vessel, it has plans for three others, including one that will set sail from Singapore in 2025.
The ship, whose name was not revealed, will have a maximum capacity of 4,000 passengers and is expected to bring in about 100 billion yen ($621.77 million) in annual sales within several years of launch, OLC said.
Unexpected outcome leaves country in limbo before Olympics
Ceasefire talks have resumed with Qatari and Egyptian mediation
Four lawmakers have publicly said 81-year-old Biden should not run again after his halting debate performance against Republican rival Trump
A hung parliament will severely dent President Macron's authority and herald a prolonged period of instability and policy deadlock in the euro zone's second-biggest economy
Turkey severed ties in 2011 after the outbreak of the Syrian civil war, in which it supported rebels looking to oust Assad
Just 12 countries were founding members of the North Atlantic Treaty in 1949
Pezeshkian will have 15 days to present his proposed ministers to the parliament for a vote of confidence