'Disgusted, shaken': Akshay Kumar reacts to viral video of Manipur violence against women

Actor Akshay Kumar, on Thursday morning, reacted to a viral video that allegedly shows two women in Manipur being sexually assaulted on a road.
Taking to Twitter, Akshay wrote, “Shaken, disgusted to see the video of violence against women in Manipur. I hope the culprits get such a harsh punishment that no one ever thinks of doing a horrifying thing like this again.”
A video that allegedly shows two women in Manipur being sexually assaulted on a road has gone viral.
Other Bollywood celebrities like Richa Chadha, Renuka Shahane and Urmila Matondkar took to Twitter to express their anger and frustration against the heinous act.
In a first official response to the alleged video the Superintendent of Police (SP), K Meghachandra Singh issued a press note. The press note stated "As regards to the video of two women paraded naked by unknown armed miscreants on 4th May 2023, a case of abduction, gangrape and murder was registered at Nongpok Sekmai Police Station (Thoubal district) against unknown armed miscreants. An investigation has started and the state police is making an all-out effort to arrest the culprits at the earliest".
The press note gave details of search operations being carried out by the State Police and Central forces in different vulnerable fringe areas of both valley and hill districts of the state.
As per sources, the government has issued an order to Twitter and other social media platforms, instructing them not to share the viral video of the two Manipuri women being paraded nude. It is imperative for social media platforms to adhere to Indian laws as the matter is currently under investigation.
Union Minister for Women and Child Welfare Smriti Irani, also responded to the alleged video after speaking to the state Chief minister. Smriti Irani posted on Twitter saying, “The horrific video of sexual assault of two women emanating from Manipur is condemnable and downright inhuman. Spoke to CM Biren Singh ji, who has informed me that the investigation is currently underway and assured that no effort will be spared in bringing justice.”
The viral video has however kicked off a political storm ahead of the Monsoon session of Parliament.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi tweeted in support of Manipur's people. "We stand with the people of Manipur. Peace is the only way forward,” the Congress leader tweeted.
