Deadly Singapore flight turbulence: 43 people still in hospital, 22 suffered spinal cord injuries

Forty three people who were on board a Singapore Airlines flight that hit severe turbulence remain hospitalised in Bangkok four days after the emergency, a hospital in the Thai capital said on Saturday.
The 43 patients are in three different hospitals in Bangkok, Samitivej Srinakarin hospital said in a statement.
At Samitivej Srinakarin hospital, where 34 of the patients are, seven are in intensive care - three Australians, two Malaysians, one British and one New Zealander, the statement said.
According to the statment, the other 27 patients from the flight at the hospital include eight British, six Australian, five Malaysian, and two Filipinos.
Two people were discharged from Samitivej Srinakarin, while two from Samitivej Sukhumvit hospital were transferred to Samitivej Srinakarin to join hospitalised relatives, according to the statement.
On Thursday, the Samitivej Srinakarin hospital director told reporters 22 patients had spinal cord injuries and six had brain and skull injuries, but none were life-threatening.
One passenger died of a suspected heart attack and dozens were injured on Tuesday after Singapore Airline Flight SQ321, flying from London to Singapore, encountered what the airline described as sudden, extreme turbulence while flying over Myanmar.
The flight carrying 211 passengers and 18 crew diverted to Bangkok for an emergency landing.
