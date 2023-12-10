Contamination found in syrups manufactured in Pakistan-based company

Published: Sun 10 Dec 2023, 10:33 AM Last updated: Sun 10 Dec 2023, 10:34 AM

Maldives has reported contamination in Pakistani syrups and suspension medicines, Dawn reported.

The report prompted the World Health Organisation (WHO) to issue an alert urging countries to step up vigilance and test products manufactured by a Lahore-based pharmaceutical company, according to Dawn.

After receiving information from Maldives, the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (Drap) sealed the syrup section of the company, Pharmix Laboratories (Pvt) Ltd. The authority may also initiate legal action after receiving lab test reports.

The substances found in the syrups are reportedly used in hydraulic brake fluids, stamp pad inks, paints, plastics and cosmetics.

A company representative, Fayaz Ahmed, confirmed that Drap had sealed the firm's syrup section, but said that no company does it willingly. At the moment, he said, he was not in a position to comment on the issue.

As per a statement, the WHO's medical product alert referred to five different syrups and suspension medicines initially detected in the Maldives and Pakistan and notified to the organisation on November 8. Some of the tainted products have also been detected in Belize, Fiji and Laos.

It stated: "The five products are Alergo Syrup, Emidone Suspension, Mucorid Syrup, Ulcofin Suspension and Zincell Syrup. A total of 23 batches of these products are affected. The stated manufacturer of all the affected products is Pharmix Laboratories (Pvt) Ltd Pakistan."

"In November 2023, samples of five different batches of Alergo syrup were screened for non-compliance by the quality control laboratory of the Maldives Food and Drug Authority (MFDA) in accordance with the thin-layer chromatography (TLC) test for diethylene glycol (DEG) and ethylene glycol (EG) for inclusion in the International Pharmacopoeia. The routine screening detected potentially unacceptable amounts of diethylene glycol and ethylene glycol as contaminants," the WHO stated, as per Dawn.

A pharmacist told Dawn that DEG and EG were used around in liquid preparation for antifreeze e.g. hydraulic brake fluids, stamp pad inks, ballpoint pens, solvents, paints, plastics, films, and cosmetics.

According to Drap CEO Asim Rauf, the regulator had issued protocols and all the companies were bound to follow them.

"The Lahore-based company had manufactured its products in 2021, before issuance of the protocols, and the contamination has been found in some of the batches in Maldives and within Pakistan," he said, adding, "All syrups of the company have been recalled and the syrup section of the company has been sealed. Moreover, samples have been sent to a laboratory for further tests."

ALSO READ: