Chinese AI wonder DeepSeek faces an uncertain future at home and overseas

The logo of the Chinese app DeepSeek in Paris on January 28, 2025. — AFP

With around six million dollars and a stockpile of chips acquired before Washington banned their export to China, startup DeepSeek has produced what Chinese tech titans couldn't — a world-class AI chatbot.

The success will come with heightened scrutiny, both from Western governments with long-held suspicions about Chinese technology but also from Beijing, whose stern regulatory crackdown on the sector, though eased in 2022, still has a chilling effect.

After surging ahead in the global artificial intelligence race this week, DeepSeek faces an uncertain future in its home country.

In 2020, Beijing unleashed a severe regulatory campaign against China's sprawling tech sector, which officials feared was growing beyond its control.

The crackdown saw authorities intensify local compliance efforts and slap eye-watering fines on domestic champions, including Alibaba and Tencent, for alleged monopolistic behaviour.

Beijing finally relented after a dire sell-off of Chinese tech stocks in March 2022.

But the sector has yet to find its way back to the flourishing growth of its boom years.

And China's leaders have since stressed their desire for the country to become a world AI leader, pumping huge sums into a fund set up last year to help firms develop advanced computer chips in response to US shipment curbs.

Meanwhile, tech giants — including TikTok parent company ByteDance and Internet search and cloud computing giant Baidu — have raced to develop an AI chatbot on par with ChatGPT, released by US-based OpenAI in 2022.

But in the end, it was the low-key hedge fund project DeepSeek that accomplished the feat, outstripping domestic juggernauts and triggering a Wall Street rout that wiped over half a trillion dollars off of US chip titan Nvidia's market capitalisation.

"It is interesting that this breakthrough was achieved not by government-backed research institutes and large (state-owned enterprises), but by a hedge fund with no government subsidies," noted Zhiwei Zhang, president and chief economist at Pinpoint Asset Management.

Beijing is unlikely to be discouraged, however, with Zhang adding that DeepSeek's success "will likely motivate the government to further promote technological innovation by the private sector".

The road ahead for DeepSeek will also feature major challenges overseas, with calls mounting for US authorities to act more urgently to prevent the flow of advanced chips to Chinese firms.

And with President Donald Trump vowing to impose blanket tariffs on China in coming weeks for its alleged role in the US fentanyl crisis as well as "unfair" trade practices, a relaxation of curbs on advanced chip exports appears unlikely.

Beijing's policy is also increasingly driven by national security concerns — with President Xi Jinping remarking in a speech this week that the country had faced "complex and severe situations" throughout the past year.

Despite growing fears of an intensified trade war, DeepSeek surged to the top of Apple's App Store download charts this week as curious consumers flocked to test it.

The firm's growing user base overseas may lead to fresh challenges stemming from Western governments' long-standing concerns about the Chinese government's potential espionage via locally developed apps, as well as heavy state censorship of content deemed by Beijing to be undesirable.

Authorities in the country have in recent years rolled out new regulations for the burgeoning field of generative AI, ensuring that content it produces aligns with Beijing's official narrative on sensitive issues such as the status of Taiwan or alleged human rights abuses.