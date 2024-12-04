China reports warmest autumn since records began

People visit Zhongshan park to see the autumn colours on the trees in Beijing in early November. AFP

China reported its warmest autumn this year since records began decades ago, its National Climate Centre announced on Wednesday.

China is the leading emitter of the greenhouse gases scientists say are driving global climate change and making extreme weather events more frequent.

Beijing has pledged to bring planet-warming carbon dioxide emissions to a peak by 2030 and to net zero by 2060.

"During this year's autumn season (Sept 1 to Nov 30), the national average temperature was 11.8 degrees Celsius, 1.5 degrees higher than the average year, the highest ever since 1961," the centre announced on its social media account.

China has already this year logged its hottest July since records began — which was also the hottest month in the history of observation.

August too was the warmest ever recorded, capping a summer of extreme weather conditions from searing heat waves to torrential rainfall.

Global warming can make such weather more frequent not just through high temperatures but also the knock-on effect of extra heat in the atmosphere and seas.

Warmer air can hold more water vapour, and warmer oceans mean greater evaporation, resulting in more intense downpours and storms.

In China this autumn, most regions experienced temperatures 1 to 2 degrees Celsius above average, while parts of central, east, southwest and northwest China experienced average temperatures that were 2 to 4 degrees Celsius higher during the period compared to previous years, the National Climate Centre said Wednesday.

"This year is indeed much warmer than last year, and the winter is also much warmer," one user from the eastern province of Shandong wrote on social media platform Weibo.

"This time last year I remember it was almost snowing. The temperature had dropped to minus four or five degrees. It's only 8 degrees now," the person added.

Sixteen provinces and regions, including Liaoning, Tianjin, and Chongqing, recorded their highest average autumn temperatures since 1961.