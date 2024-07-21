China braces for twin tropical cyclones after deadly flash floods

People who have bought them should return them to the place of purchase, authorities said
Two tropical cyclones will bring gales and heavy rain to China's eastern seaboard this week, with the first expected to make landfall on Sunday, after deadly flash floods struck the country's interior over the weekend.
Prapiroon, named after a Thai rain god, is expected to make landfall in China's southernmost island province of Hainan on Sunday night as a strong tropical storm, the first tropical cyclone to hit China this year, national forecasters said.
Formed in the South China Sea, Prapiroon's centre was about 275 km (170 miles) southeast of the Hainan city of Wanning as of 7 a.m. (2300 GMT).
The maximum wind speed near its centre will be up to 30 metres per second (110 kph) when Prapiroon lands, the National Meteorological Centre said, predicting torrential rains in Hainan and along the coast of Guangdong, China's most populous province.
Later this week, Gaemi, which was about 530 km (330 miles) northeast of Philippine capital Manila on Sunday morning, is expected to brush past the northern tip of Taiwan, then make landfall in China as a typhoon, packing wind speeds of up to 50 metres per second (180 kph), according to Chinese forecasters.
Taiwan's Central Weather Administration said it expected Gaemi to be closest to the island on Wednesday and Thursday, bringing heavy rain.
Extreme rainfall has hit China's southern, central and eastern parts in a flood season that started earlier than usual this year. Record rainfall pounded southern China in April to June, while in the north, dry weather parched fields and threatened crops.
In the northwestern province of Shaanxi, a highway bridge collapsed on Friday amid torrential rain, killing at least 12, with 31 people and 18 vehicles still missing.
In Sichuan province in the southwest, rescuers had retrieved eight bodies and pulled four people to safety by 8 p.m. on Saturday, after more than 30 went missing amid flash floods.
People who have bought them should return them to the place of purchase, authorities said
He was sentenced after just three court sessions in a secretive closed-door trial
The IT crash gave way to a swirl of evidence-free posts on X that peddled an apocalyptic narrative
Users posted pictures on social media of computers with blue screens displaying error messages
"The Secretary-General remains deeply concerned about the risk such dangerous acts pose for further escalation in the region," a spokesman said
The UAE's seismic network also detected the quake, placing it at magnitude 7.1
Authorities shut all archaeological sites in Athens for a second consecutive day and restricted outdoor work as the country sizzled under its second heatwave of the summer
The painful and risky procedure is for people who have both HIV and aggressive leukaemia, and is not an option for almost all of the nearly 40 million people living with the deadly virus across the world