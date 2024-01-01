CBSE announces psychological counselling for exams from Jan 1

Published: Mon 1 Jan 2024, 12:16 PM

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Sunday announced the provision of psychological counselling facilities starting January 1, 2024 for students and parents. This initiative is strategically aligned with the already announced exam schedule for practical and theory papers, which commences on January 1 and February 15, 2024, respectively.

"The CBSE will provide psychological counselling facility to students and parents from 1 January, 2024. The exam schedule for practical and theory papers has already been announced from January 1, 2024 and February 15, 2024 respectively. The psychological counselling has been aligned accordingly for students' facilitation," as per a press note from the Central Board of Secondary Education.

As per the press note, counselling facilities in 2024 are as follows: "IVRS: Free of cost IVRS facility will be made available 24x7 for students and parents on Board's toll free number 1800-11-8004. Through this, information and suggestions about stress-free preparation for examinations, time and stress management, Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs), important contact details of CBSE offices, can be accessed in Hindi and English," the note stated.

Podcasts

Bilingual podcasts on the same subjects can also be listened to on the CBSE official website, www.cbse.gov.in "Tele-counselling: Tele-counselling is a voluntary and free of cost service, which will be available from 9.30 am to 5.30 pm from Monday to Saturday. This year, a total of 65 Principals, trained counsellors, and special educators from CBSE affiliated government and private schools and psychologists are providing this facility. Out of these, 52 are from India, while 13 counsellors are from Kuwait, Nepal, Japan, Doha-Qatar, Oman (Muscat) and United Arab Emirates (Dubai, Sharjah, Ras-al-Khaimah)," the press note stated.

Since 1998, the Board has been continuously providing psychological counselling in two phases, before the examination and after the result, with the objective to keep the students of Class X and XII of CBSE affiliated schools stress free during the examinations.

"CBSE is probably the only Board in the country which has been providing psychological counselling to the students and parents on such a wide scale continuously for 26 years in innovative ways. Be it toll free tele-counselling or suggestions and information through IVRS. Over the years, the Board has shared many important messages on social media and has also used YouTube, Facebook and Instagram platforms to actively engage with the students," as per the press note.

Audio-Visual content on youth experiences, aggression, depression, internet addiction disorder, examination stress, multimedia content on various topics such as specific learning disabilities, substance use disorders and life skills to deal with them can also be viewed and listened to.

