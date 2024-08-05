E-Paper

Bangladesh: Widespread internet shutdown after deadly protests: service provider

At least 300 people have died in the violent clashes

By AFP

Photo: AFP
Published: Mon 5 Aug 2024, 11:18 AM

Last updated: Mon 5 Aug 2024, 11:19 AM

Internet access in Bangladesh was widely restricted Monday, service providers and monitors said, a day after the deadliest demonstrations in more than a month of anti-government protests.

Internet outage monitor NetBlocks reported "high impact to mobile networks", while an internet gateway company that sells wholesale bandwidth to service providers said "broadband and mobile internet were shut down".


The overall death toll from clashes in Bangladesh has risen to at least 300 people, after 94 died Sunday in the deadliest day in weeks of anti-government demonstrations, according to an AFP tally.

