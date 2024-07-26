E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Bangladesh student protest leaders taken by police

The number of arrests in days of violence in the country passed the 2,500 mark in an AFP tally

By AFP

  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

Dubai: Sheikh Mohammed announces Dh30-billion rain drainage network

Paid parking in Dubai: Residents face up to Dh4,000 extra yearly costs when new rates kick in

UAE: Worker wins Dh1 million in National Bonds draw after saving Dh100 every month
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

Published: Fri 26 Jul 2024, 4:34 PM

Last updated: Fri 26 Jul 2024, 4:37 PM

Top Bangladeshi student protest leader Nahid Islam and two others were taken away from a Dhaka hospital on Friday by police detectives, a staff member told AFP.

"They took them from us," Gonoshasthaya hospital supervisor Anwara Begum Lucky said. "The men were from the Detective Branch... (The students) were undergoing treatment here."


Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The number of arrests in days of violence in Bangladesh passed the 2,500 mark in an AFP tally on Tuesday, after protests over employment quotas sparked widespread unrest.


At least 174 people have died, including several police officers, according to a separate AFP count of victims reported by police and hospital.

The student group leading the demonstrations suspended its protests Monday for 48 hours, with its leader saying they had not wanted reform "at the expense of so much blood".

Nahid Islam -- who has told AFP he fears for his life -- extended the halt on Tuesday evening by another 48 hours, taking it to Friday.

ALSO READ:



More news from World