Bangladesh student protest leaders taken by police

Photo: AFP

Published: Fri 26 Jul 2024, 4:34 PM Last updated: Fri 26 Jul 2024, 4:37 PM

Top Bangladeshi student protest leader Nahid Islam and two others were taken away from a Dhaka hospital on Friday by police detectives, a staff member told AFP.

"They took them from us," Gonoshasthaya hospital supervisor Anwara Begum Lucky said. "The men were from the Detective Branch... (The students) were undergoing treatment here."

The number of arrests in days of violence in Bangladesh passed the 2,500 mark in an AFP tally on Tuesday, after protests over employment quotas sparked widespread unrest.

At least 174 people have died, including several police officers, according to a separate AFP count of victims reported by police and hospital.

The student group leading the demonstrations suspended its protests Monday for 48 hours, with its leader saying they had not wanted reform "at the expense of so much blood".

Nahid Islam -- who has told AFP he fears for his life -- extended the halt on Tuesday evening by another 48 hours, taking it to Friday.