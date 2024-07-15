Bangladesh PM's high-flying servant sparks graft probe

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina says corruption is a longstanding problem and "these messes must be cleaned up". — AFP

Published: Mon 15 Jul 2024, 3:01 PM Last updated: Mon 15 Jul 2024, 4:47 PM

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina says she is "taking measures" after a slew of corruption scandals — including one involving her former household servant who now travels by helicopter after amassing a staggering $34 million fortune.

Recent accusations dominating Bangladesh's normally pliant media have involved a former army chief, an ex-police chief, senior tax officers and state recruitment officials.

"Corruption is a longstanding problem," Hasina told reporters late on Sunday. "These messes must be cleaned up...we have been taking measures."

She said that included action against her household assistant, a "peon" or low-level orderly, who Bangladeshi media reported had previously been a water-bearer, in case she needed a drink at events.

"The man who worked as a peon in my house — he now owns 400,00,00,000 Taka ($34 million)," Hasina said.

"He can't move without a helicopter. How has he earned so much money? I took action immediately after knowing this."

It would take an average Bangladeshi more than 13,000 years to earn that amount.

The average GDP per capita in the nation of around 170 million people is $2,529, according to the World Bank.

Hasina did not identify the servant, but several newspapers named him as Jahangir Alam, nicknamed "Pani" or "water" , due to his old job.

The Dhaka Tribune daily reported the orderly had used his position in Hasina's office to engage in "lobbying, tender manipulation and bribery".

The fat-cat servant report spread rapidly on social media — with opposition parties seizing on it to accuse Hasina's administration of endemic corruption.

"If Sheikh Hasina's peon could make such an astronomical amount of money, you can guess how much his boss has made," said AKM Wahiduzzaman, a spokesman for the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), the main opposition party.