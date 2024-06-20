Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina to visit India on Friday

Photo: ANI file

Published: Thu 20 Jun 2024, 5:48 PM

At the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of Bangladesh, Sheikh Hasina will pay a state visit to India on June 21-22, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a press release.

This will be the first incoming bilateral state visit after the formation of the government in India following the 18th Lok Sabha elections.

"During the visit, apart from holding bilateral consultations with the Prime Minister, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is scheduled to call on the President Droupadi Murmu and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar," the release added.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is scheduled to call on the Prime Minister of Bangladesh.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina was among the international leaders who attended the swearing-in ceremony of the Prime Minister and the Union Council of Ministers on June 9.

Over the years, India and Bangladesh have forged a multifaceted relationship, marked by a shared history, culture, and geographical proximity. The two neighbours enjoy warm ties, which have further expanded under the leadership of PM Modi and Sheikh Hasina.

The year 2023 witnessed a spur of bilateral activities between both countries as an embodiment of the strength of the relationship. Both Prime Ministers jointly inaugurated the India-Bangladesh Friendship Pipeline on March 18 in a virtual format.

PM Sheikh Hasina also participated virtually in the inaugural session of the Voice of the Global South Summit on 11 January 2023 and the second Virtual Voice of the Global South Summit on 17 November 2023.