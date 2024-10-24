Bangladesh bans student wing of ousted Sheikh Hasina's party

Demonstrators wave Bangladesh's national flag during Martyr March, a rally organised by Students Against Discrimination to mark one month to the ousting of the country's former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, in Dhaka on September 5, 2024. AFP File Photo

Bangladesh’s interim government has officially banned the Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL), the student wing of ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina's Awami League party, declaring it a "terrorist organisation".

This move comes in response to escalating demands from the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement, which outlined five key demands, including the abolishment of the current constitution, the removal of President Mohammed Shahabuddin and the dissolution of the BCL.

The Ministry of Home Affairs cited the BCL’s history of serious misconduct over the past 15 years, including violence, harassment and exploitation of public resources. The ban under the Anti-Terrorism Act takes effect immediately, it said in a gazette notification issued late on Wednesday.

The country has seen rising tensions and protests in recent months, after violent protests forced Hasina to flee to India on August 5 and an interim government led by Nobel Peace laureate Muhammad Yunus took charge.