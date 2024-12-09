Australian police seek three suspects in synagogue blaze

A member of the Jewish community attaches an Australian national flag to the front of the damaged Adass Israel Synagogue in the Melbourne suburb of Ripponlea on December 9, 2024.– AFP

Australian police said on Monday they are hunting for three suspects over an arson attack on a Melbourne synagogue, which has been designated as a terrorist act.

Mask-wearing attackers set the Adass Israel Synagogue ablaze before dawn on Friday, police said, gutting much of the building.

Some congregants were inside the single-storey building at the time but no serious injuries were reported.

The fire sparked international condemnation, including from Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Police have "three suspects in that matter, who we are pursuing", Victorian police chief commissioner Shane Patton told a news conference.

Investigations over the weekend had made "significant progress", Patton said, declining to provide further details of the operation.

Officials from the federal and state police, as well as Australia's intelligence agency, met on Monday and concluded that the fire was "likely a terrorist incident", the police chief said.

"Based on that, I am very confident that we now have had an attack, a terrorist attack on that synagogue," he said.

Counter-terrorism police have joined the probe.

Under Australian law, a terrorist act is one that causes death, injury or serious property damage to advance a political, religious or ideological cause and is aimed at intimidating the public or a government.

The official designation unlocks help from other federal agencies for the investigation, said Australian National University terrorism researcher Michael Zekulin.

"Basically you get additional resources that you might not otherwise get," he told AFP.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has condemned the fire as an "outrage", describing it at the weekend as an act of terrorism and pointing to a "worrying rise in anti-Semitism" in Australia.

The war in Gaza has sparked protests from supporters of Israel and Palestinians in cities around Australia, as in much of the world. Netanyahu attacked the Australian government over the fire. "This heinous act cannot be separated from the anti-Israel sentiment emanating from the Australian Labor government," he said on Friday. "Anti-Israel sentiment is anti-Semitism." His comments came just days after Australia voted for a United Nations General Assembly resolution that demanded the end of Israel's "unlawful presence in the Occupied Palestinian Territory". New Zealand, Britain, and Canada were among 157 countries that voted for the resolution, with eight against. Australian Attorney General Mark Dreyfus rejected Netanyahu's accusation. "He's absolutely wrong. I respectfully disagree with Mr. Netanyahu," Dreyfus told Australia's national broadcaster ABC on Monday. "Australia remains a close friend of Israel, as we have been since the Labor government recognised the State of Israel when it was created by the United Nations. Now that remains the position."

