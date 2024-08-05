Australia raises terror threat level citing rise in 'extreme ideologies'

Harris was the sole candidate on the ballot for a five-day electronic vote of nearly 4,000 party convention delegates
Australia on Monday raised its terrorism threat level from "possible" to "probable", with the country's top intelligence official citing a homegrown rise in "extreme ideologies".
Intelligence chief Mike Burgess said there was no indication of an "imminent attack", but there was an increased threat of violence in the next 12 months.
"Australia's security environment is degrading, is more volatile and more unpredictable," Burgess told reporters.
"You've heard me say many times that espionage and foreign interference are our principal security concerns... intelligence suggests that is no longer accurate.
"Politically motivated violence now joins espionage and foreign interference as our principal security concerns."
Burgess, the head of the Australian Security Intelligence Organisation, said "more Australians are being radicalised" and the country was battling "spikes in political polarisation".
Earlier this year, a 16-year-old suspect stabbed an Assyrian Christian bishop during a Sydney church service in what police said was a religiously motivated "terrorist" act.
Harris was the sole candidate on the ballot for a five-day electronic vote of nearly 4,000 party convention delegates
Of the some 489,000 heat-related deaths recorded each year by the WHO between 2000 and 2019, the European region accounts for 36 per cent or on average 176,040 deaths
10 prisoners, including two minors, had been moved to Russia, 13 to Germany and three to the United States
The British Medical Association said that 98 per cent of more than 8,500 general practitioners had voted in favour of collective action because of a row over funding
Tourist parties are now capped at 25 people and guides barred from using loudspeakers to help the flow of pedestrians and make it more peaceful for residents
Farmers in 55 regions of the country have begun harvesting the new crop, and the pace of harvesting is twice as fast as last year, says Deputy Prime Minister Patrushev
They demand subsidised fuel, free education; police fire tear gas at protesters in Abuja
Sterilisation techniques have been used in other parts of the world but the Valencia government-funded lab, using its experience with fruit flies, is pioneering their use on tiger mosquitoes