Australia probes killing of 65 kangaroos

REUTERS File

Published: Thu 11 Jul 2024, 4:42 PM

Australian authorities said on Thursday they are investigating the illegal killing of at least 65 kangaroos found shot or apparently rammed by a vehicle.

A local wildlife shelter alerted Victorian wildlife officials after finding the eastern grey kangaroos in rural paddocks about 120 km north of Melbourne, officials said.

"At least three of the kangaroos were found alive but were subsequently euthanised due to the severity of their injuries," said the state's Conservation Regulator.

"Two kangaroo joeys were recovered and are being cared for at a wildlife shelter," it said in a statement.

The marsupials had suffered fatal gunshot wounds and "traumatic injuries consistent with being rammed by a vehicle", the regulator said.

Used shotgun cartridges were found in the area.