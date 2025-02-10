Australia mulls 'retreat' from rising sea on Cocos Islands

Chatham beach on Cocos Island. The British colonised the islands in 1857 before sovereignty of the territory was transferred to Australia in 1955. — Courtesy Wikipedia

The Australian government has proposed moving hundreds of residents from their island home within decades as sea levels rise, sparking outrage among inhabitants.

Like many island nations, Cocos Islands — a group of 27 small atolls that lie 2,936km west of Australia — are increasingly threatened by coastal erosion and rising sea levels driven by climate change.

The federal government's proposal, made public in January, suggests that residents, water resources, power stations, roads and shops be relocated in the next 10 to 50 years.

This "long-term managed retreat" is the most "viable option to protect lives in a socially, economically and environmentally respectful way", the report said.

Government projections show that by 2030, sea levels could rise by 18 centimetres along the Cocos Islands compared to 1992 levels.

Many of the 600 residents there are descendants of Malay workers brought to the islands to work in the coconut plantations in the 1830s.

The British colonised the islands in 1857 before sovereignty of the territory was transferred to Australia in 1955.

Shire of Cocos Island chief executive Frank Mills said he was "disappointed" that the government had refused to explore long-term climate mitigation strategies that would allow people to stay on the island for good.

"It is really disappointing and we are going to do what we can to challenge the Commonwealth and their views of the world," he told AFP.

That could include legal action, he added.

Many people have been on Cocos Island for three to five generations, and the decision to leave would not be easy for them, Mills said.

"That is not an overnight decision."

"Everything is involved in that decision: where they would go? Generations of people are buried on Home Island — would they be relocated to a suitable place on the mainland?" Mills said.