Australia approves world's 'largest' solar hub

Map showing SunCable's Australia-Asia PowerLink renewable energy project from Australia's Northern Territory to Darwin and Singapore via a high voltage direct current (HVDC) transmission system. (Photo by Nicholas SHEARMAN / AFP)

Published: Wed 21 Aug 2024, 5:14 PM

Australia on Wednesday approved plans for a massive solar and battery farm that would export energy to Singapore, a project dubbed the "largest solar precinct in the world".

Authorities announced environmental approvals for the US$24 billion SunCable project in Australia's remote north that is slated to power three million homes.

The project, which will include an array of panels, batteries and, eventually, a cable linking Australia with Singapore, is backed by tech billionaire and green activist Mike Cannon-Brookes.

"It will be the largest solar precinct in the world -- and heralds Australia as the world leader in green energy," said Environment Minister Tanya Plibersek.

It is hoped that energy production will begin in 2030.

The 12,000-hectare project will provide four gigawatts of energy per hour for domestic use. Two more gigawatts sent to Singapore via undersea cable will supply about 15 percent of the city-state's needs.

Batteries would be able to store about 40 gigawatts

SunCable Australia's managing director Cameron Garnsworthy said the approval was "a landmark moment in the project's journey".

Despite Wednesday's green light, numerous approval processes remain, including working with Singapore's energy market authority, Indonesia's government and Australian Indigenous communities.

"SunCable will now focus its efforts on the next stage of planning to advance the project towards a final investment decision targeted by 2027," said Garnsworthy.