At least 10 dead after boat capsizes near Philippine capital

The accident happened amid strong waves caused by typhoon Doksuri

Girls look at a flooded riverside park due to enhanced rains brought about by Typhoon Doksuri in Marikina city, Philippines, on Thursday. — AP
Girls look at a flooded riverside park due to enhanced rains brought about by Typhoon Doksuri in Marikina city, Philippines, on Thursday. — AP

By Reuters

Published: Thu 27 Jul 2023, 1:39 PM

At least 10 people were killed after a passenger boat capsized near the Philippine capital Manila on Thursday, a municipal disaster agency said.

The accident happened on Thursday afternoon amid strong waves caused by typhoon Doksuri, said Rick Alfa, a staff at Binangonan town's disaster agency.


