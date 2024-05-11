Afghanistan floods: Death toll rises to 153, 138 injured, says Taliban

The country has been hit by around 1,400 aftershocks since a 7.2 magnitude quake struck Hualien last month, killing 17 people
The death toll from devastating flash floods in northern Afghanistan has risen to 153 people across three provinces, the Taliban's interior ministry said on Saturday.
At least 138 people have also been injured in the flooding across northern Baghlan, Takhar and Badakhshan, caused by heavy rains on Friday, ministry spokesman Abdul Mateen Qaniee told Reuters.
Taliban authorities sent helicopters to try to assist civilians overnight after receiving reports that over 100 people were stranded.
Many people had been left homeless and transportation, water and waste systems were "severely disrupted", according to the World Health Organisation (WHO).
"The impact has been profound, leading to loss of life and injuries, with many individuals still unaccounted for," the WHO's Afghanistan office said in a statement late on Friday.
It added that four health centres had been damaged and one destroyed by the floods and said the agency was sending health teams to provide treatment in the inundated areas.
