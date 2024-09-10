Abu Dhabi Crown Prince concludes official visit to India

Photos: WAM

Published: Tue 10 Sep 2024, 9:53 PM

Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, concluded his official visit to India.

Sheikh Khaled was bid farewell from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai by Mangal Prabhat Lodha, Minister of Skills, Employment, Entrepreneurship and Innovation for the Government of Maharashtra, India.

Sheikh Khaled expressed gratitude and appreciation for the warm and generous hospitality received during his visit, which reflected the deep and enduring ties between the UAE and India.

He highlighted the strong historical, social and economic bonds shared by the UAE and India, which are being further advanced by the leadership of the two nations towards broader horizons.

During high-level and comprehensive discussions with Droupadi Murmu, President of India, and Narendra Modi, India’s Prime Minister, Sheikh Khaled reaffirmed that the UAE and India were committed to a future of shared prosperity, driven by economic cooperation and strong cultural ties.