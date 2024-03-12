9 dead after 3-storey building collapses in Pakistan

Lara Trump says every single penny of every dollar raised would go toward the goal of winning the White House
A three-storey residential building collapsed in central Pakistan early Tuesday, leaving nine people dead, authorities said.
Rubble from the collapsed building also fell on nearby homes, wounding several people in Multan, a city in the eastern Punjab province, senior government official Rizwan Qadeer said.
The dead included four members of a family, he said.
Building collapses are common in Pakistan, where many are poorly constructed with cheap building materials and safety guidelines are ignored to cut costs.
In June 2020, 22 people died when an apartment building collapsed in Karachi, the country's largest city.
ALSO READ:
Lara Trump says every single penny of every dollar raised would go toward the goal of winning the White House
According to a government order, 77 Myanmar nationals, including 51 women and five children, were to be repatriated between March 8 and 11
Reacting to the US president's final State of the Union address, he says Biden was misrepresenting a lot of facts
Small groups of women gather in several provinces, demanding to lift the restrictions imposed by the Taliban government
During his visit to Kyiv, Defence Secretary Grant Shapps says the UK's overall drone package to Ukraine is now $415 million
The unemployment rate for graduates under 25 is 42.3 per cent in India
One of humanity's crowning talents is called 'cumulative culture — ability to build up skills, knowledge and technology over time, improving them as they pass down through the generations
The carcinogen has already been found in several consumer products, including sunscreens, hand sanitizers and dry shampoo