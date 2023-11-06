5.6 magnitude earthquake strikes Nepal

The quake was at a depth of 10 kilometres
An earthquake of 5.6 magnitude struck west Nepal on Monday and strong tremors were felt in parts of north India, the National Centre for Seismology said.
It said the epicentre for the quake was 233 kilometres north of Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh.
The quake triggered panic among people, with many in Delhi and the National Capital Region reporting vigorous shaking of furniture.
Several social media users shared visuals of people rushing out of residential buildings.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
At least 157 people were killed and more than 160 injured when a powerful 6.4 magnitude earthquake, the worst since 2015, struck Nepal on Friday night and destroyed hundreds of houses in the Himalayan nation's remote mountainous region.
Nepal lies in one of the most active tectonic zones (seismic zones IV and V) of the world, making the country extremely vulnerable to earthquakes.
ALSO READ:
The quake was at a depth of 10 kilometres
Anula Ratnayaka, a caregiver in Israel, died due to gun shots during the attack on October 7
National Security Advisor calls the death of thousands of Palestinian civilians in Israeli bombardment a tragedy
Police say an altercation between two groups escalated to gunfire around 3am in the neighbourhood of Ybor City
It aims to explore the vital role of culture in the prosperity of cities and establish the foundations for sustainable development
The quake was at a depth of 94 km
At the start of his presidency in 2017, he imposed sweeping restrictions on entry of travellers from Iran, Libya, Somalia, Syria, Yemen, Iraq and Sudan
According to the authority, the quake occurred at 3.32pm local time