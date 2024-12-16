33 trips to Dubai in 2 years land Indian school principal in trouble; state govt begins probe

An Indian school principal who travelled 33 times to Dubai in just two years has landed in trouble, leading to his suspension last month from a school meant for Economically Weaker Section (EWS) students, according to reports from Indian media outlets.

Sanjay Patel, principal of Snehrashmi School No. 285 in Surat, Gujarat, appeared to approach his job more like a business tycoon than an educator. The school, run by the Surat Nagar Primary Education Committee, serves underprivileged children, but Patel’s frequent trips to Dubai paint a different picture.

Patel reportedly took leave from work citing illness and other vague excuses but used this time to travel abroad and get UAE residency without informing his employers. Investigations have revealed that during these visits, Patel started a travel company in Dubai, which has since shut down. Photos circulating online even show him seated in the Dubai office of this now-defunct business.

In India, government employees, including teachers, are required to obtain permission before travelling abroad. Patel ignored this rule repeatedly, making him part of a growing list of educators now facing scrutiny as part of a larger crackdown by the Gujarat government.

Minister of State for Education Praful Pansheriya commented on the case in a video statement on social media, calling Patel’s actions a prime example of a teacher misusing their authority. “This year alone, 60 teachers have been dismissed for unauthorised overseas travel,” he said, adding that most teachers in the state fulfil their duties with dedication. “But a few bad apples, like Patel, risk damaging the reputation of the entire profession."

The government has instructed district education officers to identify similar cases and take strict action against those involved. Patel’s suspension underscores the state’s commitment to tackling such misconduct.