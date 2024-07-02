97 crushed to death in north India religious gathering

Etah chief medical officer Umesh Kumar Tripathi talking to reporters on Tuesday. — ANI

Published: Tue 2 Jul 2024, 3:34 PM Last updated: Tue 2 Jul 2024, 6:06 PM

About 97 people were feared dead in a stampede at a religious event in India's northern state of Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday, authorities said.

"We have confirmed 97 deaths so far and are focusing on providing relief and medical aid for the victims," said Chaitra V, divisional commissioner of Aligarh city in Uttar Pradesh state.

The stampede happened in a village in Hathras district, about 200km southeast of national capital New Delhi.

Officers initially put the death toll at 27 and then it quickly rose to 60. Now, the latest count is 97.

"There is a possibility that the toll may go up," Manish Chikara, a district police spokesperson, told Reuters by phone.

Unverified videos on social media showed bodies piled up on the ground outside a local hospital. Reuters could not immediately verify the videos. State Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath ordered an investigation into the incident. "Instructions have been given to the concerned officials to conduct relief and rescue operations on war footing and to provide proper treatment to the injured," he wrote on X. Etah chief medical officer Umesh Kumar Tripathi said the dead included many women.

"The primary reason is a stampede during a religious event," Indian newspapers quoted him as saying.