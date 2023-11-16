26 dead, dozens hospitalised in China building fire

Among the top three are Nicaragua who turned the spotlight on anxiety disorders and Ukraine who spoke out on the harrowing impacts of war
Twenty-six people have died and dozens were sent to hospital after a fire tore through a building in northern China's Shanxi province on Thursday, state media reported.
The blaze started at a four-storey building belonging to the Yongju coal company in Luliang city at around 6.50am local time (2250 GMT on Wednesday), state media said, citing local authorities.
Twenty-six people were confirmed dead, state news agency Xinhua reported.
Earlier, broadcaster CCTV said 63 people had been evacuated from the site, 51 of whom were hospitalised. The reports did not say if any of those taken to hospital had died.
CCTV reported that the fire had been "brought under control" and that its cause was still under investigation.
It also said, citing the rescue site command, that an unspecified number of people were being held by police and were under investigation in connection with the fire.
Video footage posted on the social media site Weibo showed bright flames and thick black smoke billowing from the building, while dozens of people stood in the parking lot watching.
The building shown in the video matched images of the coal company's headquarters posted on its website.
Emergency response personnel could be seen in the footage racing to put on protective gear outside a fire truck parked at the building's entrance.
Chinese leader Xi Jinping, in the United States for a summit of Asia-Pacific leaders, said there was an "extremely profound lesson" to be learned from the fire.
Local governments must "conduct in-depth investigations of hidden risks in key industries, improve emergency plans and prevention measures", he said, according to CCTV.
Xi called for "all efforts" to treat the injured as well as investigate who was responsible for the fire.
ALSO READ:
Among the top three are Nicaragua who turned the spotlight on anxiety disorders and Ukraine who spoke out on the harrowing impacts of war
The flow of remittances is influenced by labour migration patterns, which are affected by economic, political, and demographic factors
For Israel to stop killing the Palestinians, the first step must start with something we all do every day
It's interesting to examine how diverse perceptions of many minds fit into the modern matrix of workflows, and if ‘generation gap’ is now a bigger issue than ever before in the cubicle world
Covid-19 taught us the importance of establishing robust early warning systems, basing decisions on data, and fostering multidisciplinary collaboration
Three of the suspects are members of a gang known as Los Primos or, alternatively, Los Primates, which handled the logistics of the kidnapping
After the couple parted ways, Simona used to live with Ochoa, who reportedly had full custody of the canine
The self-taught Sister Zeph from Gujranwala, Punjab, opens up about her life and challenges