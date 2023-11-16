26 dead, dozens hospitalised in China building fire

Fire burns at the Yongju Coal Industry Joint Building, in Luliang City, Shanxi province, China, in this screengrab obtained from a social media video released on November 16, 2023. Photo: Reuters

Published: Thu 16 Nov 2023, 2:42 PM

Twenty-six people have died and dozens were sent to hospital after a fire tore through a building in northern China's Shanxi province on Thursday, state media reported.

The blaze started at a four-storey building belonging to the Yongju coal company in Luliang city at around 6.50am local time (2250 GMT on Wednesday), state media said, citing local authorities.

Twenty-six people were confirmed dead, state news agency Xinhua reported.

Earlier, broadcaster CCTV said 63 people had been evacuated from the site, 51 of whom were hospitalised. The reports did not say if any of those taken to hospital had died.

CCTV reported that the fire had been "brought under control" and that its cause was still under investigation.

It also said, citing the rescue site command, that an unspecified number of people were being held by police and were under investigation in connection with the fire.

Video footage posted on the social media site Weibo showed bright flames and thick black smoke billowing from the building, while dozens of people stood in the parking lot watching.

The building shown in the video matched images of the coal company's headquarters posted on its website.

Emergency response personnel could be seen in the footage racing to put on protective gear outside a fire truck parked at the building's entrance.

Chinese leader Xi Jinping, in the United States for a summit of Asia-Pacific leaders, said there was an "extremely profound lesson" to be learned from the fire.

Local governments must "conduct in-depth investigations of hidden risks in key industries, improve emergency plans and prevention measures", he said, according to CCTV.

Xi called for "all efforts" to treat the injured as well as investigate who was responsible for the fire.

ALSO READ: