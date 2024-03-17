21 killed in bus collision with tanker in Afghanistan

The depth of the quake was estimated at 10km, the German Research Centre for Geosciences said
A traffic accident in southern Afghanistan left at least 21 people dead and 38 others injured, according to a provincial traffic department.
The accident occurred on Sunday morning in Gerashk district of Helmand province on the main highway between southern Kandahar and western Herat provinces, a statement from the department in Helmand said.
A motorbike crashed into a passenger bus, which then hit a fuel tanker on the opposite side of the road, said Qadratullah, a traffic official in Helmand. An investigation into the accident was underway, he added.
Eleven of the 38 injured people were transferred to hospitals with serious injuries, said Hzatullah Haqqani, a spokesman for the Helmand police chief.
Traffic accidents are common in Afghanistan, mainly due to poor road conditions and driver carelessness.
ALSO READ:
The depth of the quake was estimated at 10km, the German Research Centre for Geosciences said
António Guterres delivered the message on the occasion of the International Day to Combat Islamophobia, which is on March 15
The FAA reviewed 89 aspects of production at Boeing's plant in Renton, Washington, and found the company failed 33 of them
Voters have expressed little enthusiasm for a repeat of the bitter 2020 election, with public polls showing both Biden and Trump are unpopular with the majority of Americans
Four women had reported Tate to the UK authorities for alleged sexual violence and physical abuse
The former president says he opposes the ban mainly because it would benefit Facebook-owner Meta
The new rules follow a "disproportionate" 120,000 dependants accompanying 100,000 workers on the care visa route last year
They were in a sit-down protest against the effects of climate change and what they said was political inaction