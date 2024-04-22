19 vehicles charred as fire hits Manila airport's parking area

The majority of the casualties were in the provinces of Farah, Herat, Zabul, and Kandahar
At least nineteen vehicles caught fire at Manila’s Ninoy Aquino International Airport (Naia) parking lot on Monday.
Thick black smoke was seen billowing out from the open parking space at noon. Videos posted online captured the intensity of the blaze, which showed raging fire and several vehicles parked in the vicinity. Traffic also slowed down considerably due to the blaze.
According to authority, the fire was extinguished at 1.57pm, Philippine time.
Initial investigations show that the blaze started from a “grass fire”, according to a statement issued by the Presidential Communications Office.
No one was reported hurt or injured. Flights also remain unaffected, it added.
