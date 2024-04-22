UAE

19 vehicles charred as fire hits Manila airport's parking area

Flights remain unaffected from the international airport, and no one was reported hurt or injured

by

Web Desk
Published: Mon 22 Apr 2024, 12:58 PM

At least nineteen vehicles caught fire at Manila’s Ninoy Aquino International Airport (Naia) parking lot on Monday.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.


Thick black smoke was seen billowing out from the open parking space at noon. Videos posted online captured the intensity of the blaze, which showed raging fire and several vehicles parked in the vicinity. Traffic also slowed down considerably due to the blaze.

According to authority, the fire was extinguished at 1.57pm, Philippine time.


Initial investigations show that the blaze started from a “grass fire”, according to a statement issued by the Presidential Communications Office.

No one was reported hurt or injured. Flights also remain unaffected, it added.

Web Desk

