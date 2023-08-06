14-year-old Indian swimmer fails doping test ahead of Asian Games

India has ranked high in the number of recent doping violations alongside Russia and Italy, according to a World Anti-Doping Agency report

By AFP Published: Sun 6 Aug 2023, 11:18 AM

India's anti-doping agency has provisionally suspended a 14-year-old swimmer from competing after testing positive for a banned substance ahead of next month's Asian Games in China.

The swimmer, whose name was not disclosed, is among 36 athletes suspended by India's National Anti-Doping Agency this year, according to an updated list published on the agency's website this week.

The minor tested positive for 19-norandrosterone, a banned performance-enhancing steroid that is known to increase muscle strength and help speed up recovery.

This year the US anti-doping agency has suspended three athletes for taking the substance.

Indian media first revealed the swimmer's suspension on Saturday along with Owais Sarwar Ahenger, a Wushu martial artist expected to compete at the Asian Games starting in Hangzhou on September 23.

Ahenger tested positive for the same steroid as well as a banned stimulant.

India has ranked high in the number of recent doping violations alongside Russia and Italy, according to a World Anti-Doping Agency report released in 2021.

