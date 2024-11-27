1,000 Pakistan protesters arrested in pro-Khan capital march

Women and children collect recyclables from the burnt truck used by Bushra Bibi, wife of jailed former pakistani prime Minister Imran Khan, in Islamabad on November 27, 2024. — Reuters

Pakistan police said Wednesday they had arrested nearly 1,000 protesters who marched on the capital demanding the release of jailed ex-prime minister Imran Khan, after crowds were evicted from the city centre in a sweeping security crackdown.

Since the February vote, his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party has defied a government crackdown with regular rallies, but Tuesday's gathering was by far the largest to grip the capital since the poll.

More than 10,000 protesters surged into the city on the weekend, defying a ban on public gatherings and a lockdown to skirmish with 20,000 security forces enlisted to turn them back.

The government said at least one police officer was slain in unrest on Monday, while four state paramilitary personnel were also reported killed when protesters ran them over in a vehicle on Tuesday.

The crowds aimed to occupy a public square outside parliament and the prime minister's house.

Overnight, security forces fired tear gas and rubber bullets at protesters wielding sticks and slingshots, as roadblocks were set ablaze.

By early Wednesday, AFP staff saw the main thoroughfare towards Islamabad's government enclave cleared of crowds, and security forces in riot gear being bussed away from the area.

Islamabad Police Inspector General Ali Nasir Rizvi said 954 protesters had been arrested between Sunday and Tuesday, when the crowds came within one mile (1.6 kilometres) of the government enclave.

"610 of those arrests were made only on Tuesday alone," he said.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi said in a statement that security forces had "bravely repulsed the protesters".

Khan had issued a call from his cell outside Islamabad on Tuesday evening, telling more people to join the crowds.

"All Pakistanis participating in the protest must remain peaceful, stay united, and stand firm until our demands are met," he said in a social media statement released by his party, who often meet him in jail.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif called the protests "extremism". Since Sunday, his ministers held regular press conferences in central Islamabad vowing no mercy for the oncoming marchers.

But as they retreated from the capital, there were growing calls for reconciliation to prevent future flare-ups impacting regular citizens in the country of 240 million.