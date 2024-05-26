Armenia floods kill two, hundreds evacuated

Photo: Reuters File

Published: Sun 26 May 2024, 8:22 PM

Floods in northern Armenia killed at least two people as they destroyed key roads and bridges, forcing some 200 to evacuate, officials said on Sunday.

Floods caused by heavy rain in the northern Lori region have left two people dead and two more missing, the Minister of Territorial Administration and Infrastructures, Gnel Sanosyan, told journalists.

The country's interior ministry said earlier that 232 people were evacuated from their homes.

Several bridges and parts of a strategic highway linking the mountainous Caucasus country with Georgia were destroyed after the Debed river burst its banks, the ministry said.

Armenia's railway operator said it has cancelled trains to Georgia due to a landslide on the line.