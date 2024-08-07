Amnesty International says 21 killed in Nigeria hardship protests

Demonstrators run, as Nigerian security forces lob teargas canisters to disperse them, during the third day of an anti-government demonstration to protest against bad governance and economic hardship in Abuja, Nigeria, on August 3, 2024. — Reuters file

Published: Wed 7 Aug 2024, 4:33 PM Last updated: Wed 7 Aug 2024, 4:35 PM

Amnesty International has accused Nigerian security forces of killing at least 21 protesters during a week of economic hardship rallies, the national head of the rights group told AFP on Wednesday.

Police have clamped down on protests after thousands of people joined rallies against government policies and the high cost of living last week. Protests have since dwindled significantly.

AFP correspondents have seen security forces shooting rifles above crowds of demonstrators and firing tear gas to break up rallies.

Security forces have denied responsibility for deaths during the protests, and police in Kano have not responded to AFP's requests for comment.

Raising an earlier toll of 13, Amnesty's Nigeria director Isa Sanusi said the group had verified seven further killings in Kano and one in Azare, in northeastern Bauchi state.

In an interview with AFP, he said this represented a "conservative figure" and that Amnesty was investigating more deaths.