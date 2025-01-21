'You're fired!' Trump sacks 4 top officials day after inauguration, warns of 'many more' dismissals

Photo: AFP

In true Trump fashion, the US president on Tuesday served a notice of immediate dismissal to four senior government officials, not via letter but through a post on Truth Social platform, his first entry since his inauguration.

US President Donald Trump warned "over a thousand more" faced imminent dismissal.

"My Presidential Personnel Office is actively in the process of identifying and removing over a thousand Presidential Appointees from the previous Administration, who are not aligned with our vision to Make America Great Again," Trump said on the platform.

He named four individuals as being immediately dismissed:

Jose Andres from the President's Council on Sports, Fitness and Nutrition

Mark Milley from the National Infrastructure Advisory Council

Brian Hook from the Wilson Centre for Scholars

Keisha Lance Bottoms from the President's Export Council

"Let this serve as Official Notice of Dismissal for these 4 individuals, with many more, coming soon," the post said.

It concluded with the words "YOU'RE FIRED!", Trump's catchphrase from his days as the boss of the hit TV show The Apprentice.