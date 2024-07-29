World leaders react to disputed Venezuela election result

Venezuelan President and presidential candidate Nicolas Maduro reacts following the presidential election results in Caracas on Monday. AFP

Supporters of Venezuelan President and presidential candidate Nicolas Maduro raise their arms as they wait for the first results of the presidential election, outside Miraflores Presidential Palace in Caracas on Sunday. AFP

Published: Mon 29 Jul 2024, 3:54 PM

Many nations expressed doubts on Monday about the transparency of Venezuela's election after Nicolas Maduro was declared the winner, while his traditional allies congratulated the long-time leader.

President Maduro won re-election with 51.2 percent of votes, according to the electoral council (CNE), which in its majority is loyal to him.

Opposition candidate Edmundo Gonzalez Urrutia received 44.2 per cent, CNE reported, but his coalition claimed victory, saying it had garnered 70 per cent of votes.

Here is what world leaders said about the disputed election result.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Washington had "serious concerns that the result announced does not reflect the will or the votes of the Venezuelan people".

"It's critical that every vote be counted fairly and transparently, that election officials immediately share information with the opposition and independent observers without delay, and that the electoral authorities publish the detailed tabulation of votes," Blinken said in Japan. "The international community is watching this very closely and will respond accordingly."

Britain said it was "concerned" by allegations of "irregularities" in Venezuela's vote count.

"We call for the swift and transparent publication of full, detailed results to ensure that the outcome reflects the votes of the Venezuelan people," the foreign office said in a statement.

Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated ally Maduro, saying "Russian-Venezuelan relations have the character of a strategic partnership. I am confident that your work at the head of state will continue to contribute to their progressive development in all areas."

"Remember that you are always welcome on Russian soil," Putin added.

China congratulated Venezuela, for "smoothly holding its presidential election", and Maduro, "on his successful re-election", said foreign ministry spokesman Lin Jian.

"China stands ready to enrich our all-weather strategic partnership and better benefit the peoples of both countries," he said.

"China and Venezuela are good friends and partners who support each other," he added. Beijing is Venezuela's main creditor.

Peru recalled its ambassador to Caracas because of the "very serious" results announced in Venezuela, while Costa Rica's President Rodrigo Chaves rejected what he called the "fraudulent" outcome and Chilean President Gabriel Boric called Maduro's victory "hard to believe".

Colombia's Foreign Minister Luis Gilberto Murillo called for an "independent audit" of the result.