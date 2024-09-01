Why is Mexico's judicial reform plan so controversial?

Several investment firms have warned that President Lopez Obrador's plan to curb the independence of the judiciary would affect the resolution of conflicts between the government and the private sector. — Reuters

Judicial reforms championed by Mexico's outgoing President, Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, and supported by his incoming successor have sparked diplomatic tensions with the United States and upset financial markets.

Here are the key points of the proposals, which will be debated in the ruling-party-dominated Congress, due to convene on Sunday:

Lopez Obrador wants Supreme Court and other judges and magistrates to be elected by popular vote, arguing that the judiciary now serves the interests of the political and economic elite.

Candidates would be proposed by the executive, legislative and judicial branches of government.

At present, Supreme Court justices are nominated by the president and ratified by the Senate.

Judges and magistrates are appointed by the Federal Judicial Council, an administrative body.

The proposals, which are supported by president-elect Claudia Sheinbaum, who will take office on October 1, would reduce the number of Supreme Court judges from 11 to nine.

Their terms of office would be shortened from 15 years to 12.

A new body would be formed to supervise judges, in a country where the rate of impunity — of being able to avoid accountability for crimes — stands at 99 per cent, according to the non-governmental organisation Impunidad Cero.

The system would have similarities to that of Bolivia, where members of the high courts are elected by popular vote.

Some states in the United States use elections to select judges. In Switzerland, judges are chosen by voters at the local level.

Opposition politicians, judges and judicial employees say that the reforms would politicise the justice system and compromise the separation of powers between the branches of government.

Margaret Satterthwaite, United Nations special rapporteur on the independence of judges and lawyers, has also voiced "deep concerns" about the plan's "broad implications for judicial independence across Mexico."

"I urge the authorities to carefully reconsider the proposal, giving appropriate weight to the human rights guarantee of judicial independence," she wrote on social media platform X.

Human Rights Watch urged lawmakers to reject what it called the "dangerous proposals," saying they would "seriously undermine judicial independence and contravene international human rights standards."

The New York-based rights group expressed concern that the reforms would also eliminate restrictions on the military carrying out civilian law enforcement.

"Given Mexico's long history of serious human rights violations and official cover-ups, legislators should be taking steps to strengthen human rights protections, not weaken them," it said.

US Ambassador to Mexico Ken Salazar has warned that the changes would "threaten" a trade relationship between the neighbouring countries that "relies on investors' confidence in Mexico's legal framework".