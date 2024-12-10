Who is Luigi Mangione? Here's what we know about the suspect in murder of US insurance chief

Photo: Handout via Reuters / Altoona Police Department

An X-ray image appears to show screws and plates inserted in a lower back. Social media commentary praises the Unabomber and criticises the use of smartphones by children.

Such posts by a Luigi Mangione, the name the New York police have announced as the 26-year-old suspect in last week's killing of a health insurance executive in New York, portray an Ivy League graduate who had grown critical of social media and artificial intelligence.

Here is what is known about Mangione:

What police say

Mangione was born and raised in Maryland, went to college in Pennsylvania and is thought to have had "ill will toward corporate America" based on a document found on him, according to Joseph Kenny, chief of detectives for the New York police.

Mangione has ties to San Francisco, lived in Honolulu until recently and is believed to have acted on his own, Kenny said. He has no known criminal record in New York, Kenny said.

Was he an Ivy League graduate?

A person with the same name was the 2016 valedictorian of the private, all-boys Gilman School in Baltimore. The school did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The New York Times reported that Gilman sent an e-mail on Monday to alumni in which principal Henry Smyth said, "This is deeply distressing news on top of an already awful situation."

The University of Pennsylvania said a person named Luigi Mangione graduated in 2020 with a master of science in engineering, majoring in computer and information science.

Stanford University said a person by the same name was employed as a head counsellor under the Stanford Pre-Collegiate Studies programme between May and September of 2019.

What was his job?

Luigi Mangione worked for TrueCar until 2023, according to a spokesperson for the car retail site.

A fellow software engineer at TrueCar said Mangione helped him write particularly difficult code. "There has to be a mistake. The Luigi I know is a super kind guy," said the former colleague, who asked to remain anonymous to avoid attention on social media. "All I remember is a very sweet guy. Always ready to help people. Very smart."

What his social media pages say