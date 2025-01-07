Venezuela opposition leader meets with Biden, speaks to Trump advisor

Venezuelan opposition leader Edmundo Gonzalez meets with US President Joe Biden at the White House, in Washington, on Tuesday. REUTERS

Venezuelan opposition leader Edmundo Gonzalez, who says he won a July presidential election and is recognised by multiple countries as president-elect, said on Monday he had a fruitful meeting with US President Joe Biden and spoke at length with President-elect Donald Trump's security advisor.

"The people of Venezuela deserve a peaceful transfer of power to the true winner of their presidential election," Biden said on X, saying Gonzalez should be taking the oath of office in four days, when incumbent President Nicolas Maduro is set to officially begin his third term in office.

Gonzalez's visit to Washington comes as part of a regional tour just days before Maduro, recognised by Venezuela's top court and electoral authority as the winner of the election, is set to be inaugurated on January 10.

"We had a long, fruitful and cordial conversation with President Biden and his team," Gonzalez told journalists after meeting Biden at the White House.

The Venezuelan government said in a statement it was "grotesque" that Biden was backing a "violent project" to usurp the country's democracy.