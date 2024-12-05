Vaping while still smoking unlikely to help quitters: Study

A person holds a vape pen near Bryant Park on December 02, 2024 in New York City. — AFP file

People who vape while still smoking cigarettes are less likely to successfully quit than those who only do one or the other, a new study said on Wednesday.

Over time, most of these "dual users" tend to go back to only smoking cigarettes, according to the study published in the journal ERJ Open Research.

The international team of researchers reviewed existing data on smoking and vaping before combining the results.

After four to eight months, only three percent of dual users quit smoking, they found.

Over that period, eight percent of people who exclusively vaped quit, while six percent of those who only smoked cigarettes managed to kick the habit.

After 16 to 24 months, 13 percent of dual users had quit, compared to 26 percent of vapers to 17 percent of smokers.

Two years on, 58 percent of dual users had gone back to just smoking cigarettes, the study found.

"Given the extensive marketing of vapes as healthier alternatives to conventional smoking, they have gained popularity among people trying to quit smoking," said lead study author Josef Hamoud of Germany's University Medical Center Goettingen.

The existing research showed "concerning results" about smoking and vaping at the same time, he said in a statement.

"There is still a lot we don't know about the long-term health effects of vaping."