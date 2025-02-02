US spells out life-saving HIV treatment that can continue during aid pause

A medical clinic officer examines an unidentified transgender and LGBTQ member, who is one of their patients at the Ice Breakers Uganda (IBU) clinic in Makindye that supports HIV/AIDS programmes and treatment for the LGBTQ community in Salaama road, Kampala, Uganda, Reuters File Photo

The US State Department said on Saturday that the President's Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR) — the world's leading HIV initiative — was covered by a waiver for life-saving humanitarian assistance during a 90-day pause in foreign aid. Just hours after taking office on January 20, President Donald Trump ordered the pause so foreign aid contributions could be reviewed to see if they align with his "America First" foreign policy. The US is the world's largest aid donor.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio initially issued a waiver for emergency food aid and then on Tuesday for life-saving medicine, medical services, food, shelter and subsistence help. However, the lack of detail in Trump's order and the ensuing waivers has left aid groups confused as to whether their work can continue.

So on Saturday the State Department's Bureau of Global Health Security and Diplomacy issued a memo, seen by Reuters, clarifying that PEPFAR was covered by the Jan. 28 memo and spelling out what activities were allowed.

These include: life-saving HIV care and treatment services, including testing and counseling, prevention and treatment of infections including tuberculosis (TB), laboratory services, and procurement and supply chain for commodities/medicines. It also allows prevention of mother-to-child transmission services.